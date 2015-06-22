Facebook planning to tackle the giant copyright video problem

Facebook’s video platform has grown exponentially over the past year, now serving four billion streams per day on the social network.

Even with the massive growth, Facebook is still in its early days in the battle against YouTube. The platform is still rife with copyright issues, alongside not having an advertising, revenue sharing or smart Pages design for channels.

All of this cumulates to a platform still in its infancy, but Facebook wants to push it into adulthood by working with the music industry. The Menlo Park-based company is in talks with at least one major music label, about bringing content ID to Facebook.

Similar to YouTube, whenever music is played in a video the ID will flag it, and revenue will be sent to the label instead of the video creator. It will also allow labels to remove videos containing music, although hopefully Facebook will have a more democratic way of solving copyright than YouTube’s automated DMCA takedown system.

Even with these deals, Facebook still needs to make its own video platform a place for channels to earn money. All too often Facebook is simply used a linking service, due to the massive audience size, but hosting native video on the platform might be a bit overeager.

Facebook has shown capabilities on the video advertising front, but building channels means splitting video from the main site and perhaps making a secondary account for commenting on videos, similar to a YouTube account.