Fashion designer Nicole Miller taps PowaTag to sell via smartphones

Famed fashion designer Nicole Miller has closed a partnership with mobile app PowaTag to enable users to buy all items on show directly from the website.

The PowaTag app allows consumers to complete transactions on their smartphones. In addition, consumers shopping through the app can scan tags on products or anything printed, such as billboards, websites and emails, through specialised links in social media, and can also recognise digital watermarks encoded into live and pre-recorded broadcasts.

"Technology is really changing the fashion world – especially with the way people shop today. Our online business has grown exponentially over the last few years, and we are always looking to make it an easy, seamless experience for our customers. PowaTag excites me because it actually simplifies the checkout process," Miller said.

Dan Wagner, CEO and Founder of Powa Technologies said: "As soon as they start browsing the Nicole Miller website, they can instantly own anything that catches their eye without needing to find a retailer or laboriously enter their credit card and delivery information,"

"Now fashion fans will simply have to buy her latest releases as soon as they see them online with two taps of their smartphones."

The PowaTag app is available on the App Store and Google Play Store.