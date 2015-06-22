Galaxy A8 leaks reveal that the phone will be company's thinnest phone

Samsung launched the Galaxy A3, A5 and A7 last year, in a move to make a single range of mid-range devices underneath the Galaxy S brand. Reports claimed the A6, A8 and A9 were coming in late 2014, but Samsung delayed the launch until later this year.

It looks like the Galaxy A8 will be the first launched, arriving in the US through the Federal Communications Commission for examination. This means Samsung is preparing for launch in the US, with the potential of a European and Asia launch at the same time.

The FCC filing doesn’t give much in the way of information, revealing the Galaxy A8 will feature dual-band WiFi and LTE. Rumours state the Galaxy A8 will feature a 5.7-inch full HD display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 615 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 16MP rear shooter and a fingerprint sensor on the home button.

It looks nearly identical to all Samsung Galaxy devices, with no changes to the design from the leaked images. It will run Android 5.1.1 Lollipop at launch, since there is no current release date for Android M.

Despite not being the most beautiful phone the company has ever created, it is soon to take the company's record for the thinnest phone, with a slim waistline of only 5.94mm, shaving millimetres off of the Samsung S6 and S6 Edge at 6.8mm and 7mm respectively.

Even though it sounds like a rather unremarkable device, hopefully Samsung will be able to flatter us with the price of the Galaxy A8. A low-priced phablet could do well in the market, especially for customers that like the design of the Galaxy S6 but don’t want to spend over £400 on a mobile.