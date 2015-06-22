HTC One M9+ probably coming to UK

Back in March we reported that the HTC's flagship smartphone One M9+ won't be coming to the UK, as it's a device created solely for the Chinese market.

However, new information popped up online recently, saying the fabled device might hit the stores on the island after all.

As LlabTooFeR posted on its Twitter account, the HTC One M9+ will reach Europe in Q3 2015. His tweet in full reads, “HTC One M9+ will hit EU markets in Q3. It will be available in Germany, Italy, Russia and some other Western/Eastern EU countries…” Truth be told, UK wasn’t specifically mentioned in this tweet but hey, it’s only 140 characters, and if Germany and Italy are on the list, it’s safe to assume UK will be there, too.

https://twitter.com/LlabTooFeR/status/611852566419374080

The One M9 Plus features a 5.2-inch quad HD display (2560 x 1440) with an octa-core MediaTek chipset and 3GB of RAM. From the promo photo, it looks like the camera will be circular, rather than square like that of the One M9.

Price is still unknown, but it sure won’t be cheap. Given the beefed up specifications of the phone, you’d imagine it’d be significantly more expensive than the HTC One M9, which costs at least £500 SIM-free.

Other specs include the Android 5.0.2 Lollipop with HTC Sense UI 7.0, 3GB of RAM, 20-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and dual LED flash, a 4 MP selfie snapper and a non-removable Li-Po 2840 mAh battery.

It’s an impressive phone and it will be interesting to see how it stands next to the likes of LG G4, Galaxy S6 or the iPhone 6.