Interop 2015 roundup

Interop 2015 took place at the ExCel in London last week, with of IT professionals from near and far gathering to discuss the latest developments in cyber security and the evolving digital landscape.

According to event organisers UBM, more than 150 exhibitors and 200 speakers drew crowds of thousands, with 65 per cent of attendees being senior decision makers.

Adrian Newton, Group Director of Aviation and Technology at UBM said: “It is fantastic that Interop London, our new event, has attracted so many visitors and created such an amazing buzz. Interop London has achieved what we wanted and more – which it is to unite the IT community and the broader technology sector that is so strong in the UK right now.

Newton added: “We focused on delivering answers for business leaders and IT professionals who are driving transformational change and are preparing for digital disruption.

"Interop London’s success reflects the current appetite across all sectors and organisations for increased knowledge and understanding of connectivity, cyber security and intelligent buildings.”

Among the highlights were Andy Caddy, Group CIO at Virgin Active, who discussed how CIOs need to evolve in order to stay relevant and Brigadier Alan Hill, Head of Operate and Defend for Information Systems & Services (ISS) at the Ministry of Defence who delivered a keynote on ‘Organisation and Cyber Security in the Military Domain.'

Interop London 2016 is scheduled to take place on 21-23 June and will again be situated at the ExCel Arena.