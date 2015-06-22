Nintendo's best E3 game has a strange multiplayer

As usual, Nintendo's Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 showcase was nothing spectacular. As the company said itself, it's not giving E3 too much attention, but according to Matt Swider from Tech Radar, there's one Nintendo game which stole the limelight.

The game is somewhat strange and has limitations that don’t seem logical in the year 2015, he says, but also adds that it is insanely fun nonetheless.

The game is called The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes. It’s a top-down Zelda game built for the Nintendo 3DS system, and it should see the light of day in 2016.

Swider titled the game “Best of E3” saying it was “more fun than any other game I played during the Los Angeles-based conference.”

In the demo, which he played for 25 minutes straight, annoying everyone else waiting in line, you play through a mission and then fight the boss. The game can be played in single-player mode or in multi-player co-op, which is where, according to Swider, the game gets utterly strange.

First thing he notices is that the game has no voice chat options, meaning if you’re playing online, it’s basically impossible to communicate with your team-mates. And communication seems to be one of the most important factors of this game.

The second big issue he’s had with the game is the fact that it’s either a single-player game, or a 3-player co-op. You can either play alone, or with three friends. Not two, not four, just three. And that’s strange.

Still, the game will probably have most of you dig up your old 3DS from some dusty old box.