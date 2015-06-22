Now you get to choose a free game with every Microsoft Xbox One

2015 is proving to be a very strong year for gaming, with E3 underlining that fact. Both Sony and Microsoft had big announcements regarding their consoles, while AMD announced amazing graphics cards for PC gamers. What a great time to be a games player.

If you want to jump into the current generation of console gaming, you really have one decision to make - PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. While it has arguably been a tossup (both have much to offer) Microsoft's console has now pulled ahead in one major way - value. Not only can the console be bought with the Halo Master Chief Collection, but you now get another game included too, for free. Best of all? You get to choose the free game. Whoa.

"As we head into summer, we are excited to provide fans with another great deal for Xbox One. Starting Sunday, June 21 through Saturday, June 27, when you buy any Xbox One, you’ll get to choose any Xbox One game of your choice for free, including the highly anticipated Batman: Arkham Knight launching Tuesday, June 23, and other recent blockbusters such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited, from participating retailers in the U.S.", says Major Nelson.

Nelson further says, "this special offer is valid with all Xbox One 500GB consoles, now $349 in the U.S., in addition to our recently announced Xbox One 1TB console, which includes the newly designed Xbox One Wireless Controller that comes with a 3.5mm stereo headset jack and 'Halo: The Master Chief Collection' at no additional cost".

If you can score a console that comes with Halo: The Master Chief Collection, including the new white console, you are essentially getting five games for free - all of them quality titles. The four games in the Halo collection are widely considered classics, while the selections for the 5th game are also top-notch.

Xbox One with five free games for a price starting at $349? An amazing value. Meanwhile, Sony's PlayStation 4 can be had for $399, sometimes with only one game. Clearly, Microsoft's console is the winner, at least from a value perspective. Of course, if the games you want are PS4 exclusives, buying an Xbox One would not be a good value -- for you.

Will this deal get you to buy an Xbox One? Tell me in the comments.

Want to get yourself an Xbox One or PlayStation 4? Click on the links below: