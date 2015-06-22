Shenmue 3 needs $10 million to actually succeed, despite $2 million target goal

When Shenmue 3 was announced at Sony’s E3 2015 conference, a few diehard fans who played the original in 1999 and the 2001 follow up rose up in applause, but it seemed like most the crowd had never played Shenmue.

Even with the rather mediocre reaction at the event, the reaction online has been much more prominent, with Shenmue 3’s Kickstarter hitting $3.5 million (£2.2 million) in one week.

That is already $1.5 million (£1 million) more than the original goal, but in a Reddit AMA, creator and director Yu Suzuki claimed it would cost $10 million (£6.3 million) to create a fully open world for Shenmue 3.

"I will say this: if we reach the $5 mil mark, one of the things I really want to do with Shenmue 3 will become a reality," he said. "At $10 million, it will truly have the features of an open world."

Suzuki mentioned that the original and sequel Shenmue games could be re-released with HD reworks, if SEGA give the rights to Suzuki to publish the two classics.

Shenmue 3 is backed by Sony, although we don’t know the specifics. We are also not sure if Sony’s backing will join up with Kickstarter backers, or if Suzuki plans to keep the Kickstarter money separate from Sony’s own investment.

It is interesting that Suzuki is remaining rather quiet on the subject of game features, considering most Kickstarter games make their goals and ambitions for the project public as soon as possible, with extended goals for extra cash.

Roberts Space Industries, the developers behind Star Citizen, have goals for every million they receive. Star Citizen has received over $70 million (£44 million) since the launch of the crowd-funding two years ago, even though there is still no launch date.

Shenmue 3 has a December 2017 release date, although that is subject to change if all of these new features are added.