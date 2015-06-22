Snapchat introduces video ads with a strange clip

Everyone's starting to freak out about the way Snapchat is trying to “grow up” as a company, not sure what to think about the low-quality, boring-to-death one-on-one videos Snapchat’s CEO posts online.

After the low-res video of Evan Spiegel explaining what Snapchat is, which was posted a few days back, the new video introduces video ads to the app, and this one was also recorded in a strange fashion.

In the video we can see Spiegel explaining what 3V is, saying Snapchat’s full-screen ads slot between its content while Facebook and YouTube’s are either annoying pre-rolls or only fill part of the screen.

The 3V stands for Vertical Video Views, he says, adding that these videos were built directly for mobile, and that they’re cut vertically.

The accompanying website argues it has nearly 100 million daily active users viewing 2 billion videos per day. It boldly claims Snapchat is the best way to reach 13 to 34 year-olds. I’d put additional emphasis on the 34 year-olds here.

After watching the abovementioned video, I have to say it is quite strange, with Spiegel sitting on an old-looking sofa, holding a knee with both hands, sounding like he’s trying to put a toddler to sleep.

The video is also accompanied by a song that reminds me of the mushy audio Apple puts when advertising new hardware.

But in all honesty, it might be strange, but at least it gets the job done. Everyone’s talking about Snapchat’s new features, right? Marketing agencies around the world could learn a thing or two from Snapchat’s CEO.