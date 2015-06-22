Sony's VR needs more games

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) came and went, and the bunch of us were left in the dust, trying to figure out what the hell just happened.

The E3 came like a storm and swept us away: virtual reality, tons of games, Super Mario World builder, what more could you ask for?

You could ask for more games for Sony’s virtual reality headset, Project Morpheus, and that’s exactly what Gizmodo’s Sean Hollister did.

In his extensive breakdown of all Sony virtual reality games and prototypes, he goes to explain what each of the games does and why it needs (or doesn’t need) to be a virtual-reality game.

The games he tested include Rigs, a “first-person experience that puts you into the cockpit of a death-dealing robot equipped with giant weaponry”, as well as EVE Valkyrie, “the best actual VR game I’ve played on either headset”.

He also gave his opinion on Battlezone, Super Hyper Cube, Headmaster, The London Heist Getaway, More Like Experiments and VirZoom, just to name a few.

He basically says all the games are great. Some are better, some have their issues, and some are still so early in the building phase that it’s unrewarding to even review them.

But his conclusion is simple: it’s a great headset, easy to use and a lot of fun. But it now needs games. Lots and lots of games.

“I’d wager there’s a good reason that Sony only spent two minutes on Project Morpheus during its big E3 2015 keynote. There’s not a lot to play right now,” he says. “That’s not necessarily a problem yet.”