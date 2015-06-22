Vodafone launches cheap as chips Smart Ultra 6 phablet

Vodafone has launched a new 4G smartphone for those with a budget of under £100.

All Vodafone customers in the UK can now get the Smart Ultra 6 phablet, a handset available with pay as you go plan for just £125.

"We wanted to provide a powerful, 4G-ready smartphone for those with a budget under £100." Biztek Mojo quoted Vodafone's Product Management Director, Peter Becker-Pennrich saying.

The idea behind the phablet was to provide customers with mobile tech at lower prices.

"If you look at the Smart prime 6 for example, we wanted to provide a powerful, 4G-ready smartphone for a budget of under £100."

Here are the device’s specs: It has a 1.5 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a 5.5-inch Full HD 1080p display at 440 ppi, and comes with Android 5.0 OS preloaded. It has a 3000 mAh battery which can give more than a day’s use.

The device also has a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP selfie snapper. Other key features include a 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB storage expandable through microSD.

The dimensions of Smart Ultra 6 are 154 x 77 x 8.35 mm. It is 4G-LTE compatible and offers Bluetooth 4.0, HSPA, Wi-Fi and microUSB connectivity features.

Vodafone Smart Ultra 6 is available at £125 with pay-as-you-go tariff plan. One can also get the smartphone free with Vodafone's pay monthly £17 plan. Comparatively, EE's Harrier smartphone costs £200 with pay-as-you-go. It is available for free with monthly data bundle plans starting from £19.