Would you shop on Twitter's dedicated product pages?

Twitter is continuing its voyages into the commerce space with a new service allowing users to discover and purchase items within the service.

Posted on the Twitter blog last Friday, the service will feature images and videos about the product alongside information such as a description, price, and an option to buy, book, or visit the website for more information.

As you look at a product page, you'll see other users' tweets about that product, prices, and, sometimes, a buy button.

Twitter takes The Martian book as an example: “We’ll show you images and a description right above the Tweets that are most timely and relevant to you. These may be Tweets from accounts you follow, relevant news updates, or popular content about the book,” it says in the blog post.

In addition to pages, Twitter is also beginning to test a service called Collections, a way for brands and celebrities to curate products and recommend them to followers.

Among the 41 that have curated collections for the service are Demi Lovato, Reese Witherspoon, and Nike. The Collections feature seems to be more about browsing while product pages are aimed at providing information.

Earlier this morning we also reported on another new Twitter service, called Project Lightning. It’s a service which curates best photos, videos, vines and Periscope feeds for bigger events.

All of this seems to be a way for Twitter to rebuild its public confidence, after it was announced that CEO Dick Costolo would be leaving the company.

