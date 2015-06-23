Daily deal: Save £80 on a Garmin Forerunner 310XT multisport watch with heart rate monitor

The wearables and fitness tracker industries have been growing for some time now as more people embrace tech in their sporting lives, as shown by Fitbit's recent £2.6 billion valuation.

Today's daily deal features a Garmin Forerunner 310XT GPS multisport watch with heart rate monitor, which can be yours for just £128.85 , a saving of £81.14 (39 per cent).

The Garmin Forerunner 310XT is a multi-sport, swim-proof GPS watch, ideal for triathletes and dedicated athletes as it boasts a 20 hour battery life and is waterproof (IPX7) to a depth of fifty metres.

GPS satellite data is used to track various exercise metrics such as time, distance travelled and pace, while the heart rate monitor continuously tracks beats per minute and uses heart rate data in advanced calorie computation.

Once you've logged the miles, ANT+ wireless technology automatically transfers data to your computer when the watch is in range without the need for any cables or hookups. The data can then be analysed, categorised and shared through the Garmin Connect online community.

