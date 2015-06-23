EXASOL analytic database now available in Microsoft Azure

EXASOL’s high performance in-memory analytic database is now available in Microsoft Azure, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Companies can now get started with analytics within a few minutes to accelerate BI and reporting projects at the touch of a button and at a price that matches their budgets, it adds.

EXASOL uses the flexibility and scalability of Azure to help users spend less time on database installation, tuning and maintenance, and more time analysing data.

“Businesses are starting to acknowledge that data is not a burgeoning monster that simply needs to be tamed; it is a potential asset that holds the key to the future success of the whole enterprise”, said EXASOL’s CEO Aaron Auld.

“This is a real game changer, especially for those that have not been able to afford access to high performance analytics before, and it will be interesting to see what new data-driven businesses are created as a result,” he concludes.

Offering tailor-made and flexible analytic solutions in the cloud has not always been possible due to the lack of compute power to run high performing SQL analytical databases.

Azure is an industry-leading infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) offering that will help companies dramatically reduce the time needed to get on board with data analytics projects.

EXASOL’s in-memory database has been specifically engineered to deliver “unprecedented analytic performance, scalability and ease of use to its customers”, the company states.

More information on how to get started on Microsoft Azure can be found on the EXASOL website.