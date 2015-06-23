Google unveils new batch of branded Android Wear watch faces

After Google's rollout of the first Android Wear update late last year allowed Android smartwatch users to add custom watch faces to their devices, the tech giant has provided a new batch of options for users to try.

As reported by Wareable, Google has added 17 new designs, through partnerships with some well-known brands such as Bang & Olufsen, Cynthia Rowely, Geox, Hello Kitty, Angry Birds, Anrealage and George Frost.

Google has also included character designs such as Despicable Me, Pac-Man, and Plants Vs. Zombies, as well as elegant options including designs with Rebecca Minkoff, Craig Ward, and Hugh Turvey. To date, there are already more than 1,500 watch face designs available for users to try.

Through Android Wear's Watch Face API, users can now easily browse, download and switch watch faces. Of the 17 new designs, 15 can be downloaded in Google’s Play Store free of charge, which gives no reason for any Android smartwatch owner not to customise his or her device.

On top of that, Android’s watch faces can also be for developers who intend to submit designs. To do so, they only have to meet certain guidelines for Wear App Quality.