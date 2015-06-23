Microsoft clears up misconceptions on Windows 10 free policy

Microsoft is having a hard time making the Windows 10 free policy easy to understand, first puzzling pirates who could and then could not download the system update for free, and now puzzling Windows 10 Insiders.

Originally, Windows 10 Insiders were promised a free key once the official update launched, but Microsoft has since changed the policy to only include free keys for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 customers.

For Insiders outside of the Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 realm, which includes over 20 per cent of Windows users, they will either need to pay for the update or continue receiving the latest updates to the platform.

It seems like a smart move by Microsoft to quickly root any bugs off the platform, by having potentially millions of Insiders update their platform as soon as possible. The free upgrade essentially sacrifices some stability of the system.

Some Insiders are upset that the free key will not be sent to Vista and XP users. It is another Microsoft slip-up, becoming all the more common as we come closer to the official launch date, July 29.

Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 accounts for over 70 per cent of the desktop world, meaning Microsoft should be able to bring a large portion of users over to Windows 10 without issue. The problems will arise if Windows 7 users decide to not upgrade in force, leaving a large 55 per cent outside of the latest update.

Windows 10 is not cheap either, once the free year is over for Windows 7 customers, they will have to pay over £60 for the Home edition, and over £100 for Professional.