Pebble Time pre-orders now available globally

Following the delivery of the first batch of Pebble Time devices to Kickstarter backers, the smartwatch maker has opened global pre-orders for the e-paper smartwatch to those who did not purchase through the Kickstarter campaign.

The devices - which raised a record $20 million on Kickstarter are available in red, white and black.

Pebble has partnered with Best Buy to handle its US orders, while customers in the UK can buy the smartwatch from the Pebble website for £179.

The smartwatch maker has pledged to ship the devices next month, although a few delays could be possibly expected, as was previously the case for European backers.

The volume of Pebble's pre-order is something to watch-out for: While a huge demand was seen in its Kickstarter campaign - achieving its funding goal in only 17 minutes - the smartwatch maker also faces tough competition from the Apple Watch and the handful of Android Wear devices that have launched since.

The Pebble Time features an always-on display and seven-day battery, together with a software and a timeline interface, as well as support for voice commands.