The top smartwatches to look out for in 2015

Any 'hottest technologies of 2015' list has got to include virtual reality headsets and smartwatches. But, as much as the former has already shown great promise in terms of usability, the latter has failed to do so.

Many critics say smartwatches simply don't cut it – they have nothing to offer which is worth our time or our money – some claim the watches are only wearable notification bars for our smartphones, while other say the apps are slow and their functionality questionable.

Heck, a recent report had even shown that people are more intersted in the iPod (yes, the iPod), than the Watch.

Still, all of this doesn't stop the makers from pushing further into this technology with the likes of Tag Heuer, Swatch and Breitling jumping on the bandwagon.

Pocket Lint has come up with a list of the best smartwatches to look forward to during this year, and some are built by watch makers, while others are products of tech companies such as Asus or Motorola.

Among the tech companies' watches are:

Asus ZenWatch 2

Samsung Gear A

Motorola Moto 360 2

Asus VivoWatch

Huawei Watch

LG Watch Urbane LTE

MyKronoz ZePhone

Pebble Time and Pebble Time Steel

Microsoft Smartwatch

Sony FES Watch

Watch makers, on the other hand, will have none of it, with the likes of Tag Heuer, Alpina and Breitling all dipping their toes in the smartwatch pool:

Tag Heuer Carrera Wearable 01

Alpina the Horological Smartwatch

Breitling B55 Connected

Frédérique Constant Horological

Guess Connect

Kairos

Mondaine Helvetica No 1 Horological Smartwatch

Montblanc e-Strap

Tissot smartwatch

Vector Luna and Vector Meridian

Bvlgari Diagono Magnesium

These are some of the biggest names in the smartwatch industry to look out for in 2015, and their full descriptions can be found here.