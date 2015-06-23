UK getting its first UHDTV football channel

The UK is getting its first ultra-high-definition TV channel and, of course, it’s about football.

This morning, Ericsson has announced via a press release, that it’s teaming up with BT Sports to launch three new television channels and an interactive red button service in the UK.

Ericsson will be responsible for designing, building and running BT Sport Europe, free-to-air service BT Sport Showcase, and BT Sport UHD. BT Sport UHD will be the first ultra-high-definition channel to launch in the UK and will feature live football and other premium content.

The BT Sport Extra red button service will enable viewers to choose between eight UEFA games broadcast live simultaneously - including UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League games.

As part of the deal, BT Sport has also extended Ericsson's existing six-year contract for BT Sport 1 and 2 by an additional three years. This contract includes playout and media management services and access services for both channels.

Jamie Hindhaugh, COO, BT Sport and BT TV, said: "BT Sport's UEFA Champions League coverage sets out to bring viewers the best ever experience of football's leading club competition. Our 4K coverage of the UEFA Champions League alongside other competitions will bring a truly cinematic experience into fans' living rooms."

BT Sport was launched in August 2013 and currently shows exclusive live action from the Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League. It also features live matches from top-flight European leagues, including Germany's Bundesliga, Italy's Serie A and France's Ligue 1. BT Sport is available via BT TV, Sky's satellite platform, Virgin Media and via the BT Sport App.