Adobe releases emergency Flash patch

Adobe has issued an emergency fix to its Flash Player, after the company found a serious security flaw, BBC reported on Wednesday.

The company said it had evidence of "limited, targeted attacks" and urged people to update their software immediately.

The vulnerability enables hackers to take control of a Windows, Linux or Mac computer, and can be fixed by updating Flash Player to version 18.0.0.194.

In order to patch up your Flash Player, you should visit the Adobe website. Google Chrome and Internet Explorer users will have their players updated automatically, but can still visit the abovementioned website to make sure.

Flash is known to be a vulnerable system under heavy attacks by hackers all over the world. As we reported two weeks ago, the number of malware attacks through Flash rose by a stunning 317 per cent in the first quarter of 2015.

The McAfee Labs Threats Report May 2015 paper (PDF) says that the number of recorded Flash malware instances was almost 200,000 in Q1 2015, compared with 47,000 in Q4 2014.

Flash is a frequent target because of its ubiquity, BBC quotes Mark James, a security specialist from ESET.

"Since Flash is such a widely used plug-in, it stands to reason that it will be one of the most targeted apps for vulnerability," he said.

"If you want to affect as many people as possible, then you need an application that a lot of users use, and Flash is one of them."

Back in April 2010, the late Steve Jobs said Apple would not allow Flash on the iPhone, iPod touch or iPad devices.