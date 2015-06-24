Business finance company Amplifi Capital launched by AMP Credit Technologies

AMP Credit Technologies, Level39 member and award-winning provider of innovative small business credit solutions, has launched Amplifi Capital, its direct lending initiative to provide transparent and equitable unsecured loans to under-served small businesses in the U.K.

Amplifi Capital highlights the leading-edge technology and innovation that AMP brings to small business lending and reflects the company’s vision to make it simple and easy for under-served small businesses to access credit. Amplifi Capital is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMP and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the U.K.

“AMP seeks to transform the small business lending space with a technology-driven approach that benefits small businesses while empowering banks and business service providers to make credit more accessible to their under-served small business customers. We have accumulated strong experience in other markets and have the ability to provide a better business financing option that helps fill the credit gap. We are now expanding this capability to the U.K. market from our European headquarters in London,” said Tom DeLuca, CEO, AMP Credit Technologies.

AMP Credit Technologies (AMP) enables banks and other business service providers to deploy “alternative lending” technologies for the financial inclusion of their small business customers.

AMP has been supporting small businesses since 2010, and is currently operating in Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom – with expansion plans across Asia and Europe. For more information about the company, please visit www.amp-creditech.com.

Read more on this news story here.

