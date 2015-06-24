Demand for enterprise mobile apps set to explode

The demand for new enterprise mobile applications is about to rapidly increase, a new research shows.

Sponsored by Kony, the new 451 Research global survey of IT management, IT development and line of business professionals found that more than half of the 480 respondents, from North America, Europe and Australia, plan to deploy 10 or more enterprise mobile apps during the next two years.

However, it also revealed that IT departments are ill-equipped to meet the demand for mobile apps due to budget and resourcing limitations, skills gap, legacy infrastructure, overall technology fragmentation and immature lifecycle workflows.

That’s why many businesses look to outsourcing to meet the demands.

According to the study, the types of apps in highest demand by enterprises in all industries including, healthcare, financial services, insurance and retail, are customer relationship management apps for sales, marketing and services, customer engagement and general employee productivity apps.

A growing proportion of companies will look to IT for the bulk of their internal apps development. However, the mix of development diversifies beyond just IT, with 42 per cent of mobile app development work being done outside of IT.

“The global market for enterprise mobility is expected to grow from $72 billion (£45.7bn) to $284 billion (£180bn) by 2019, nearly quadrupling in size,” said Dave Shirk, president of Products and Marketing, Kony, Inc.

“Companies need to be prepared to meet this demand for mobile apps with proper alignment between lines of business, IT developers and IT management, to effectively manage and lead enterprise mobility projects. As the largest independent provider of enterprise mobility application solutions, Kony has successfully helped the world’s leading enterprises to effectively use mobility as a catalyst for business innovation.”

The full report findings can be found on this link (PDF).