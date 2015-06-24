Gmail has finally given us the feature we've been craving

If you have ever experimented with the Google Labs add-ons, then you’re probably already familiar with the option Undo Send, which allows users to cancel the sending of an email shortly after the Send button has been pressed.

Undo Send was so far only available as the Labs add-on, but also as a (relatively new) Google Inbox feature.

Now, Google has confirmed via a blog post that the Undo Send feature is a standard feature within Gmail.

The option will be turned off by default, meaning you’ll have to pay Gmail Settings a visit if you are to enable it. On the other hand, Google has confirmed that Undo Send will be automatically turned on for all users of its Labs version.

The feature enables people to set a “cancellation period” of five, 10, 20 or 30 seconds after sending any email, during which they can call it back.

“Today we’re adding ‘Undo Send’ as a formal setting in Gmail on the web,” said Google in a blog post as the feature started rolling out.

““Undo Send’ allows people using Gmail to cancel a sent mail if they have second thoughts immediately after sending. The feature is turned off by default for those not currently using the Labs version, and can be enabled from the General tab in Gmail settings.”

Google has recently unveiled Inbox, an app with a different approach to email. The company has had multiple (unsuccessful) attempts at redesigning the email, including the Google Wave project which got shut down.