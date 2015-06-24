Google debuts vertical street view with Yosemite's El Capitan

Google recently expanded its Street View to oceans, and now it's tackling huge mountains, as well.

As the company announced in a blog post today, it launched its first-ever vertical Street View collection, giving everyone the opportunity to climb 3,000 feet up the world’s most famous rock wall: Yosemite’s El Capitan.

On this project, Google partnered with legendary climbers Lynn Hill, Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell.

Images of the project include stunning 360-degree panoramas of climbers midway up the wall, as well as those sleeping during the night. It also offers a Street View route to click through of the climb up to the top of El Capitan.

“Climbing is all about flirting with the impossible and pushing the boundaries of what you think you can be done. Capturing Street View imagery 3,000 feet up El Capitan proved to be an extension of that, especially when you take a camera meant for the inside of a restaurant and mount it thousands of feet up the world’s most iconic rock wall,” said Tommy Caldwell in the blog post for Google.

The project is huge, and couldn’t have been done by “ordinary” people, Caldwell says. “Doing anything thousands of feet high on a sheer granite face is complicated, but everyone up there had spent years of their lives on a rope and knew exactly what they were doing.”

The Google Blog post has a lot of details on how the project was done, and if you're interested in seeing more, you can check out the behind the scenes footage posted below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BDB2WLDyzFM