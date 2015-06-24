HTC One M9+ in EU as soon as July 14

I recently reported how the HTC One M9+ smartphone, said to be only available in China, will in fact make it to Europe and the UK, and now we know approximately when.

It was said earlier that the device will hit the stores in Western Europe sometime during Q3 of 2015, but Mobipicker reported that a Dutch online retailer, GSMinfo, has already listed the smartphone.

The device should be available in Netherlands starting July 14.

Over there, the device will cost around €760 (£540) in SIM-free and unlocked form. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the device will be available in the UK on the exact same date, but it will most likely be close.

Currently, the smartphone is listed in grey colour only, while it is available in two more colour choices in China – gold and silver-gold. The other two colours might be listed near the launch date.

The One M9 Plus features a 5.2-inch quad HD display (2560 x 1440) with an octa-core MediaTek chipset and 3GB of RAM. From the promo photo, it looks like the camera will be circular, rather than square like that of the One M9.

Other specs include the Android 5.0.2 Lollipop with HTC Sense UI 7.0, 3GB of RAM, 20-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and dual LED flash, a 4 MP selfie snapper and a non-removable Li-Po 2840 mAh battery.

It’s an impressive phone and it will be interesting to see how it stands next to the likes of LG G4, Galaxy S6 or the iPhone 6.