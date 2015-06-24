IBM and Box announce global cloud partnership

IBM and Box have today announced a global partnership that aims to transform work in the cloud by integrating existing products and services to develop new solutions for a range of industries and professions.

Box will combine its collaboration platform with IBM's extensive portfolio of solutions in security, analytics, content management and social capabilities to partner in three key areas:

Transformation of Enterprise Work

International Reach and Security

New Content Rich Apps and Solutions

Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box said: “Today’s digital enterprises demand world-class technologies that transform how their organisations operate both internally and externally."

“This extensive alliance between Box and IBM opens up an exciting opportunity for both companies to reach new markets and deliver unified solutions and services that can redefine industries, advance secure collaboration and revolutionise enterprise mobility.”

The two companies also plan to help leading retailers manage their omni-channel experiences in areas sucha as advertising, promotional materials, pricing and packaging.

Bob Picciano, senior vice president of IBM Analytics commented: “This partnership will transform the way work is done in industries and professions that shape our experience every day. The impact will be felt by experts and professionals in industries such as healthcare, financial services, law, and engineering who are overwhelmed by today’s digital data and seek better solutions to manage large volumes of information more intelligently and securely.”

“The integration of IBM and Box technologies, combined with our global cloud capabilities and the ability to enrich content with analytics, will help unlock actionable insights for use across the enterprise.”