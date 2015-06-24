Indie labels signing up for Apple Music

Taylor Swift's open letter to Apple, persuading the company to pay musicians royalties even for the three-month free trial period has yielded interesting results.

Now, indie music labels have decided to sign up to Apple Music, bringing some of the world's biggest musicians to the service.

As Billboard wrote in a report on Wednesday, both Merlin and Beggars Group decided to join.

British recording company Beggars comprises four imprints -- 4AD, XL, Matador and Rough Trade -- and has had a big hand in the careers of Adele, Radiohead, the Prodigy, Arcade Fire and many others, Billboard writes, while Merlin represents 20,000 labels and distributors worldwide.

Merlin CEO Charles Caldas sent an email to members of his organisation, saying that he was "happy to support the deal" in light of the changes, according to Billboard.

It seems Apple Music will be able to shake off the bad image after all.