Instagram 7 brings improvements to search

Instagram just got upgraded to version 7 and it brings a completely redesigned search engine with it.

The popular photo sharing app now makes it a lot easier to look for certain places, events and people. With more than 70 million photos being uploaded to Instagram every day, it can be pretty hard to dig through endless piles of cat photos to find that something you were looking for.

Indexing photos and videos is a huge challenge, and with the new update, Instagram is looking to tackle it head on.

Now, Explore surfaces trending tags and places, so you can see what's happening at #Papaya or the #Emmy awards, or check out what #football game everyone is watching at this moment.

At the top of the Explore page, you'll also see hand-curated image collections, “featuring interesting accounts and places, from musicians and extreme athletes to stunning architecture and gorgeous beaches”, Instagram said in a blog post.

But the real deal is in the revamped search. With the new Places Search, you can now peer in at just about any location on Earth. The new Top Search also lets you search across people, places and tags all at once.

At the start, the updates are only available in the United States, but will soon reach the rest of the world. Instagram for iOS version 7.0 is available today in Apple’s App Store, and Instagram for Android version 7.0 is also available today in Google Play, so make sure you hit the stores and start #exploring.