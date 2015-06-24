Mark Bradbury, CEO of Apply Financial, ClubLounge39 advocate and Level39 mentor has been announced a winner of the annual WCIT Enterprise Awards.

These awards recognise the achievements of individuals who have demonstrated vision, growth, innovation, funding, strategy and determination to succeed.

Bradbury, whose Apply Financial provides solutions to validate, enrich, check, fix and convert payment information data, received the ‘Evergreen Entrepreneur’ award.

“I am thrilled to have won this award that recognises our work to improve payment processes. Apply are passionate about becoming the largest provider of payment validation tools and by doing this we will help eradicate manual processes and human errors during the payment process that lead to excessive bank charges, delays through fixing and unhappy customers,” says Bradbury.

The post Mark Bradbury wins WCIT Enterprise Award appeared first on Level 39.