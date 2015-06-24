Google readies OnePlus 2 with USB Type-C port announcement

The OnePlus 2 could be announced any day now, with the company releasing information in parts before the final reveal. The latest announcement involves the port on the OnePlus 2, one of the first to utilise USB Type-C.

Google revealed plans to make USB-C the primary connector for all devices running on Android M. Even though it seems unlikely the OnePlus 2 will launch after Android M, it might offer support for Android M Preview.

Android Lollipop can also utilise USB-C, although some of the functionality will not work. Google plans to make USB-C mainstream by pushing manufacturers to use the connector as standard, something Apple is contributing towards for once.

The OnePlus 2 will run on the Snapdragon 810 processor, an odd choice given all the technical problems Qualcomm’s latest processor has shown. Several providers have moved away from Qualcomm or used the Snapdragon 808 instead.

OnePlus snapped back at accusations the Snapdragon 810 was somehow not as powerful as the Snapdragon 808 or other processor on the market. Looks like it is here to stay, even if consumers find the processor overheating issues rather worrisome.

We haven’t heard anything else about the OnePlus 2, but 3GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a camera over 13MP are all expected. OnePlus will bring back the invitation system for getting the OnePlus 2, even though most first time buyers resented the system.

OnePlus made a good impression in 2014, even if it had some flaws in the marketing department. Hopefully, this time round, the Chinese based company will get the marketing right or at least screw up some of the loose bolts.