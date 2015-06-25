Apple goes bananas with potential new iPhone design

Remember the #Bendgate scandal? The drama that ensued after someone claimed the Apple iPhone 6 could be bent by using just a tiny amount of force?

Apparently, Apple has decided to turn this into a trend by working on a completely bendable phone. The “banana” iPhone, as it was dubbed, might hit the market in 2018.

The handset would use a similar screen to the Apple Watch, based on a technology called OLED, and it would be brighter and show colours better than current iPhone screens.

“According to an industry source, Apple is 'serious' about transferring its flagship product line-up to one equipped with organic light-emitting diode (OLED), screens as those displays can solve its existing weak points such as colour saturation, accuracy, and brightness,” Business Korea said yesterday.

The source added that if Apple releases an iPhone with an OLED-based flexible screen, it will create a huge market, as Apple has not yet used the technology in its flagship models.

“It is very likely that the first flexible iPhone may be introduced in 2018, as Apple's top-tier display suppliers are working on it,” the source told the site.

In related news, DigiTimes reports future iPhones could suffer significant design changes, as Apple gets ready to ditch the home button and make the entire front side of the phone a display.

Instead of a button, fingerprint sensors would be built into the screen to allow the firm’s Touch ID system to work. Apple has already in-house developed CPUs for its products.