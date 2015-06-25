Marketing set to be rocked by AI revolution

Artificial Intelligence will soon play a very important role in the business of marketing down in the Middle east (or up, depending on where you're reading this article from).

During the Arabnet Digital Summit in Dubai, a conference for digital businesses in the Middle East, it was said that the advertising spend in the region is continuously growing.

With this massive growth marketers need their digital advertising campaigns to be efficient and impactful, which is a great opportunity for Artificial Intelligence (AI), says Rocket Fuel’s SVP & Managing Director for Europe, Dominic Trigg.

Rocket Fuel is a company which utilizes artificial intelligence to draw useful information out of big data.

“When we look at the marketing universe today, many of the jobs people have now didn't even exist a decade or two ago: web designers, SEO consultants, social media experts and mobile and web app developers are all relatively young professions,” he says.

“We're seeing yet more roles emerge in this world of big data driven decision making. The role of the CMO has already been revolutionised by AI - there have never been more channels with which a marketer can reach their target market, nor have CMOs had so much data available to them with which they can use to make decisions. There is too much complicated data for humans to manage.”

The potential to utilise marketing technology like Rocket Fuel's is enormous, he adds, saying the online advertising spend in the region is continuously growing.

“One thing is certain, the emergence and continued development of AI in the marketing sphere is revolutionising the sector, and I believe for the better.”