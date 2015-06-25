Finally, Wireless Charging Will Be Quick and Convenient

In a recent announcement carried out by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), the Qi standard will be allowed to deliver up to 15 watts of power to charge the smartphones without using cables. You know what this means – faster wireless charging.

This is a major leap forwards from wired fast charging (already offered by several manufacturers for their devices) that offers up to 60 per cent battery charge in as little as 30 minutes. And the latest Qi standards will allow the manufacturers of wireless chargers to deliver that as well.

There is no information yet on when the wireless charging compatible devices will hit the market but the Qi standard is currently supported by Samsung and LG. With this in mind, it is most likely going to be first available through these two companies.

In addition to the updated Qi specification, The WPC has also approved all the test procedures and tools that will be needed to verify the wireless fast charging products are compliant to the latest specifications.

They have also approved backward compatibility with all existing Qi products.

In related news, Ikea has partnered with WPC to include Qi wireless chargers into a line of lamps and other small pieces of furniture like bedside tables, etc. Or if you want complete customisation, you can simply purchase a Qi wireless charging pad that is designed by Ikea and add it to any piece of furniture.

Wouldn’t it be great to just start charging your phone when you keep it on the table?