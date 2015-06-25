Ford smart bikes go up a gear with upgraded MoDe:Flex

After first announcing the device at MWC 2015 in Barcelona, automotive maker Ford has been tapping new technologies to move forward with its smart mobility initiative through smart bikes.

The MoDe:Flex bike, which is a slightly upgraded version of the MoDe:Me and MoDe:Pro smart bike models shown off at MWC, uses hybrid battery power to assist users up hills, and biometric sensors to track users' vitals. The two features are combined into a "no sweat mode", which is activated when the bike determines that a user is working out or biking too hard while travelling.

In addition, it also has an early warning system that detects danger zones such as potholes.

The smart bike is compatible with smartphones and has a function to guide users with their routes. It also has a Ford MoDe:Link app feature, allowing for smartwatch app integration.

"The wearable device also provides safety notifications. Hazards, such as potholes ahead, are signalled through vibrating handlebars, plus the smartwatch alerts the rider and beeps," said a Ford spokesman.

In terms of design, Ford has made the smart bike in such a way that it folds down to a minimal profile so it can be put into the back of cars, forming an ideal way for users to jump out of their car and bike their ways to work.