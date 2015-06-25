New Jive-x version introduced

The latest version of Jive-x external community solution was introduced today.

The solution further advances the mission of increasing customer satisfaction and engaged communities, the company said in a press release.

“Recently recognized by Forrester Research as a leading external community solution for its advanced mobile features and usability, the latest cloud release includes an innovative support centre that reduces service costs and streamlines the escalation process, new community engagement analytics for actionable insights and a brand-new mobile app for effective, on-the-go community management”, it says.

Jive-x offers enhanced integrations with industry-leading technology, including Zendesk's ticket management system to automate support for unanswered customer questions.

The new Jive-x support centre streamlines the self-help experience to ultimately reduce the number of customer care cases created. Admins can now use the mobile admin app, as well as an engagement index chart that provides a better understanding of how members engage with the brand.

“The new external support centre from Jive will increase customer satisfaction and engagement because of the clean, easy-to-use environment that our community managers will be able to seamlessly configure and moderate”, said Scott K. Wilder, senior director at Marketo.

“How a brand handles support needs can make or break a company’s reputation,” said Clara Liang, chief product officer at Jive Software. “With the updates to our external community solution, we empower companies and community managers to directly connect with their valued customers in more meaningful, engaging and responsive ways.”

In addition to today's update to Jive-x, Jive also announced new enhancements to Jive-n internal community solution.