Red Hat and Samsung form powerful mobile enterprise alliance

Not all partnerships and alliances are created equal. Some are superficial, some are one-sided, and some are actually balanced and meaningful. A balanced partnership is the rarer of those types, but when they happen, magic can happen.
Today, a partnership comes to light that has many in both the Enterprise and open source communities excited. Two powerhouses - Red Hat and Samsung - are forming an alliance for mobile Enterprise solutions. Will this partnership be balanced and meaningful? It looks very likely.
"As the leader in enterprise mobile and open source solutions, Red Hat brings flexibility, community credibility, and world-class support for application development and deployments on premise and across private, public, and hybrid cloud environments. Building on its leading position in consumer products, Samsung Business Services, part of Samsung Electronics America, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of technologies targeted for business from smartphones to wearables, tablets, digital displays, hospitality TVs and printers", says Red Hat.
Robin Bienfait, executive vice president, chief enterprise innovation officer, Samsung explains, "we are excited to collaborate with Red Hat to deliver the next generation of mobile enterprise applications and solutions, and are committed to shaping the future of innovation. Samsung firmly believes that strategic alliances with organisations such as Red Hat that deliver open source enterprise infrastructure and provide reliable, secure integration from the back end to the end user will help businesses more readily adopt a mobile first environment".
Both companies share their following plans.
This deal is reminiscent of Apple's partnership with IBM. With that said, this deal arguably has much more potential - it is not limited to the small market share of iOS. It could be a true game-changer.
Photo Credit: Leonardo da/Shutterstock