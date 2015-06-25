The biggest technological advances in medical equipment this year

According to the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation, “constant change is the new normal” for healthcare technology professions. Every year there are many impressive advances with medical equipment which allow medical professionals to manage diseases and improve the quality of lives for their patients. Below explains some of the most amazing hospital equipment technological advances of this year and what you can expect to see in your local clinics in future.



Additive Technology

The World Economic Forum lists additive manufacturing as one of the top emerging technologies of this year. Normal manufacturing work by breaking down larger material. However, additive manufacturing starts with loose material, such as powders or liquids, and creates a final product through digital technology. These 3D products are highly customised and have surprising medical uses. For example, 3D printing can copy human cells and be inserted into patients to provide drug screens. Bio-printing is currently being used to create bone, skin and heart tissue. Already there have been successful tests and experiments done. Learn more about this fascinating technology here.

Foam Technology

A student at Florida State University has invented a new, high performance foam that has amazing health benefits. This new auxetic foam actually becomes thicker and is superior to traditional foam, which normally shrinks after use. This foam technology has many applications with medical device bracing for patients with prosthetic needs. This new technology provides a comfortable, individualised fit, which can help improve the quality of lives for amputees. This is important because many patients with prosthetics suffer discomfort, skin irritation, and fatigue from poorly fitting prosthetics. In fact, the Dept. of Veterans Affairs is still working on a long term, multi-million dollar project to study this technology.

Radiology Technology

Radiology technology plays a critical role in diagnosis different medical diseases and conditions. New radiology technology offers expanded functions and convenience for both patient and qualified technicians with a radiology bachelor’s degree. For example, digital medical imaging allows the health care professional to examine unmovable patients at their bedside through the use of wireless technology. Remote viewing technology makes it possible to view the current and past images outside of the radiology dept. In fact, the patient can also easily view their own radiology medical records online.

There are different medical equipment advances currently improving the quality of lives for patients and adding to the ability of medical professionals to provide care for patients. These include additive, foam, and radiology technology and there will certainly be more to come in future with all the advancement being made today. New technologies will be able to spread to countries all over the world and give them more effective and focused tools. Improved health means improved lives and as our technology increases, so will the population of communities all over the world. These are just a few examples of how it is being used in the world today.