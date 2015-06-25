UK tops the pile for mobile broadband connection speeds in Akamai report

United Kingdom has the fastest average mobile data speed in the world.

That’s what it says in Akamai’s quarterly State of the Internet report (PDF). Akamai is a content delivery network, and the report was created using the data it gathered from that network.

According to the report, UK now has an average mobile connection speed of 20.4Mbps. That represents an increase of 27 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

For reference, second-best Denmark has an average speed of 10Mbps.

More than 95 per cent of all mobile connections are now over 4Mbps, the report says, which can be attributed to the fact that more and more devices offer 4G connectivity. EE, Vodafone, O2 and Three are all pushing the availability of higher speed services.

Denmark aside, the UK has also put these countries to shame: Germany (5.7Mbps), the US (4Mbps) and even South Korea (8.8Mbps).

On the other hand, Vietnam has seen the slowest speeds (1.3Mbps). Average peak mobile connection speeds ranged from 149.3 Mbps in Australia to 8.2 Mbps in Indonesia, the report adds. UK’s peek connection speed during the quarter was 90.9 Mbps, also an impressive figure.

Report author David Belson said that nations with the best fixed broadband services have several key factors in common.

"While connectivity will continue to differ across many regions, we see the highest broadband speeds in countries/regions with high population densities and strong government backing or support, as well as those that foster competition among internet providers," he said. The report also noted that several nations suffered major internet outages during the period, including the war-torn Syria, Gabon and Vanuatu.