Vertu for Bentley will début signature phone at Goodwood FoS

Vertu has sealed a partnership with car manufacturer Bentley for the luxury phone maker's £14,500 handset.

The Vertu Signature for Bentley is based on the Signature, its most exclusive and expensive range of handsets, while adding a few more touches including a Bentley logo, carbon fibre weaved around the earpiece like that of Bentley's, and calf leather from the same tannery as used by the car maker.

Vertu also includes other features in the phone's software such as a Bentley startup logo and custom wallpapers.

Starting at £14,500, customers can add further customisations to this premium handset, such as different materials like gold, titanium and platinum, the addition of diamonds, or alligator skin instead of leather.

Despite the hefty price, Signature won't be like the typical touch screen smartphone and does not run Android or an OS with an application store. The handset is a phone purely for making calls and sending text messages. On the brighter side, Vertu's concierge service, which can be used to do a number of things such as bookings and reservations, as well as organising events.

In addition, for users who want a Vertu Android smartphone, the phone maker also sells such a version of the Signature Touch.

The handset is now available for pre-order ahead of its 18 September launch.