Whitepaper: Hyper-connected enterprise infrastructure

Best Practices: Boosting employee productivity and customer experience

Mobile-first is the new normal

The amount of work we can accomplish on a mobile device is rapidly increasing. In today’s hyper-connected world, many employees expect IT to provide easy access to corporate systems and information from mobile devices. Doing so will keep workers happy and more productive. In a recent HP-sponsored survey, 73 percent of “leaders”— companies that adopt and exploit digital technology to generate real business outcomes—state that differentiating IT directly correlates to possible industry disruption. The faster a company embraces new IT infrastructure capabilities to support the mobile world, the better the business outcome.

Access to work systems and data is one thing, but “what we’re talking about is more of a lifestyle,” says Deepak Munjal, Enterprise Group Worldwide Presales, HP. “It’s more a set of features that make the enterprise more productive.” The goal now must be to not only give employees a choice of devices, but also access to data and corporate applications securely in a way that makes it relatively easy, Munjal says. “We have to be able to pick up where we leave off and have rich media so it’s not just text data or enterprise applications. It could be voice. It could be video.”

Your IT infrastructure makes this possible by providing network bandwidth, secure data storage and access, and virtual desktop services that allow your employees to use productivity apps on their preferred devices. It’s a fine line, however. “It’s important to make sure that the enterprise is targeting the right productivity in the right form factors,” says Jordan Whitmarsh, Worldwide Mobility Lead, HP Technology Services.

To read more, download the whitepaper below.

Intel Inside®. Powerful Solution Outside.

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries