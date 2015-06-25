Whitepaper: Infrastructure imperatives

How fast business moves depends on how far its infrastructure can take it

Priorities for tomorrow’s infrastructure

As technology continues to change at a rapid pace and digitisation pushes both IT and business boundaries, your IT infrastructure, operations, and organisation must change. HP believes that successful enterprises with traditional IT systems now need to navigate a way to evolve their infrastructure and operations in order to enable growth, increase agility, and boost innovation. HP decided to uncover where the priorities for tomorrow’s infrastructure lie, and what gaps exist between firms, by conducting a study on infrastructure and business leaders. The research, 2015 Report: Profiling infrastructure leaders, is based on 1,206 interviews with senior IT and line-of-business (LoB) decision makers from enterprise-level companies with more than 1,000 employees.

Analysis of the resulting data revealed three exclusive groups:

• Digital leaders (25 per cent)

• Digital mainstream (60 per cent)

• Digital laggards (15 per cent)

The groups were compared against a set criteria of advanced digital adoption levels. The factors included:

• A clear vision for digital technologies

• Clear digital execution plans

• Proven digital adoption

• Clear relationships between IT and LoB

• Investment in IT infrastructure

