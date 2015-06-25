Whitepaper: Profiling Infrastructure Leaders

Why changing infrastructure matters

As technology continues to change at a rapid pace and digitisation pushes boundaries, you must adapt your IT infrastructure as well. We believe successful enterprises with traditional IT systems now need to navigate a way to operate and evolve their infrastructure that will meet the business needs of today and tomorrow.

We decided to uncover where the priorities for tomorrow’s infrastructure lie, and what gaps exist between firms that are successfully transforming traditional IT functions and those that have yet to begin. Your infrastructure must be ready to support the demands of an increasingly digital business that benefits from cloud, Big Data, social, and mobile technologies.

We identified the relationship that links firms seeking real business outcomes—new revenue streams, faster time to market, increased profitability—and the emerging digital enterprise. That relationship is intricately connected to leveraging IT infrastructure to enable those outcomes.

We believe that by managing their infrastructure to adopt digital technologies in a sophisticated manner, firms can create greater differentiation for their businesses and generate material outcomes.

And this is why infrastructure matters.

To read more, download the whitepaper below.

Intel Inside®. Powerful Solution Outside.

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries