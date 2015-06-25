Yahoo’s Alex Stamos joins Facebook as CSO

Yahoo’s Alex Stamos will join Facebook as chief security officer (CSO), he said on Wednesday.

He announced the switch over his Facebook account (obviously) and has updated his LinkedIn and Twitter profiles, as well.

He said he will start working at the world’s biggest social media site next Monday:

“I am very happy to announce that I will be joining Facebook as their Chief Security Officer next Monday,” he said in a post.

“The Internet has been an incredible force for connecting the world and giving individuals access to personal, educational and economic opportunities that are unprecedented in human history. These benefits are not without risk, and it is the responsibility of our industry to build the safest, most trustworthy products possible. This is why I am joining Facebook.”

He said Facebook was the best company to tackle global challenges, like the fact that two thirds of humanity is yet to be connected.

“I had a wonderful time at Yahoo and learned that the Yahoo Paranoids truly live up to their legend. Their commitment, brilliance, drive and pioneering spirit made it a pleasure to roll up our sleeves and get to work. Careers are long, and I hope our paths will cross often in the future. I wish all my friends at Yahoo the very best.”

In a LinkedIn account summary, Stamos describes himself as a "security executive who is passionate about building an Internet that is safe and trustworthy for everyday users."

Stamos will replace Joe Sullivan who left Facebook in April to join Uber. Facebook and Yahoo could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.