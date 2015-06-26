Best hybrids at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2015

As of this Thursday, all the way to the end of the week, the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed is taking place in the grounds of Goodwood House, West Sussex, England.

The annual event usually showcases historic motor racing vehicles, but also presents new concepts, electric/petrol hybrids and similar cars that give us a slight insight into what the future of automotive industry might look like.

Among the hybrids of the Festival that really stand out is the Le Mans winning Porsche 919 Hybrid, the BMW i3 and the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

[caption id="attachment_124434" align="alignnone" width="2048"]

Porsche 919 Hybrid[/caption]

There’s not much to say about the Porche 919 Hybrid, as the vehicle speaks for itself. It was the winner of the 24-hour Le Mans race, and during Goodwill it will be run by Brendon Hartley on Saturday and Sunday.

BMW also has its representative at the Festival of Speed, with the i3 hybrid model. The i3 was designed as an EV, so it works just as intended, supplying zero-emissions motoring that offers a real insight into what the future will look like.

[caption id="attachment_124454" align="alignnone" width="2048"]

bmw i3[/caption]

Among the best of the best is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, a vehicle many say is “out of this world”. PHEV is an SUV that can deliver 148mpg while emitting just 44g/km of CO2. Its performance has made it an instant hit, with sales up 133 per cent, according to the Daily Record.

[caption id="attachment_124455" align="alignnone" width="2048"]

Mitsubishi Outlander[/caption]

Between now and Sunday the live action kicks off every morning at 8.30am BST. But not all of us can make it to West Sussex countryside for the festival. Thankfully, the Festival of Speed has live stream coverage, which you can check out on this link, on YouTube, or in this embedded video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-e9UKJjq_Do