Blue screen of death comes to iPhone

Even though the iOS is one of the more stable mobile operating systems out there, it still has its bugs, and this one will remind old Windows users of nightmares of days past.

The Blue screen of death, which once plagued the Windows universe, found its new victim in the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus or iPhone 5S models.

As Newsfactor reported yesterday, numerous social media sites, including Twitter and Reddit, as well as Apple support pages, started filling up with posts about the Blue screen of death on abovementioned iPhone devices.

This problem seems to be limited to T-Mobile users.

“The sequence of problem seems consistent across most affected users. First, the user’s iPhone screen turns blue and then reboots. This happens not just once but again and again in intervals of 10 to 30 minutes,” it says.

Neither T-Mobile nor Apple has commented on the problem yet.

Macrumors.com says the problem could be linked to a carrier update T-Mobile pushed recently, but apparently, T-Mobile support suspects a memory problem.

Some users managed to fix the problem by hard resetting their device, while others claim the problem goes away after they disable Wi-Fi calling. However, re-enabling Wi-Fi calling brings the issue back.

If that doesn't work, T-Mobile is instructing customers to clear out their old text messages and do a factory restore via iTunes.

Apple and T-Mobile have been keeping silent, but Apple is usually fast to react in such cases so it is safe to assume this time won’t be any different.