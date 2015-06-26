Daily deal: Save £90 on a 10-inch HP Pavilion x2 detachable laptop

Good morning everyone and happy Friday to you all, try not to let the lack of sun dampen your spirits. If you are feeling a bit blue, I've got just the thing to brighten your day.

Today's daily deal features a 10-inch HP Pavilion x2 detachable laptop, which can be yours for just £192.99, a saving of £87.00 (31 per cent).

Ultra-portable and incredibly affordable, the HP Pavilion x2 transforms from a tablet to a notebook in a snap, offering the ultimate combination of mobility and functionality.

A detachable keyboard and built-in cover adjusts your tablet’s viewing angle to suit all your entertainment needs and it comes equipped with Windows 8.1 and Office 365 Personal 1-year subscription so being productive while out and about is easier than ever.

The HP Pavilion x2 features a 10.1-inch screen, an Intel Atom 1.33 GHz processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of memory.

To get this deal for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.