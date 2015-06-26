Microsoft in talks with Samsung over Windows update block

Apparently, Samsung is disabling Microsoft's automatic updates for Windows with a piece of code it includes with its laptops, and Microsoft sees it as a potential threat to all Windows users.

First noticed by a Microsoft Most Valued Professional (MVP) Patrick Baker, Samsung seems to be blocking Windows updates.

He said Samsung is "deliberately disabling Windows Update" via a piece of code called Disable_Windowsupdate.exe that was included in a software upgrade. Barker said that he was assisting a user with a Windows Update problem when the discovery was made.

https://twitter.com/ForgottenSec/status/613423423696584704

"A user was being assisted with a Windows Update issue, which was going well, aside from the fact that Windows Update kept getting disabled randomly," he wrote in a blog post. "It was figured out eventually after using auditpol.exe and registry security auditing that the program that was responsible for disabling Windows Update [is] part of Samsung's SW Update software.

Samsung has denied reports that it has been disabling the automatic Windows Update system on some of its laptops, V3 wrote in a report. It also managed to get in touch with Microsoft for a comment.

“It is not true that we are blocking a Windows 8.1 operating system update on our computers," Samsung's statement said. "As part of our commitment to consumer satisfaction, we are providing our users with the option to choose if and when they want to update the Windows software on their products. We take product security very seriously and we encourage any Samsung customer with product questions or concerns to contact us directly at 0330 726 7864.”

"Windows Update remains a critical component of our security commitment to our customers," Microsoft told V3. "We do not recommend disabling or modifying Windows Update in any way as this could expose a customer to increased security risks. We are in contact with Samsung to address this issue."