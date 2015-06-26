PS4 users experiencing terrible download speeds

Don’t panic, it's not just your broadband if you are experiencing slower download speeds on your PS4. There is something wrong with the PS4 network.

Since the past week, there has been numerous threads on the official PlayStation community forums mentioning the slow download speeds. And it’s not the usual slow speeds, such as 6-7 hours. It is extreme slow download speeds, like 99+ hours. So you know it is nerve wracking.

Sony acknowledges that they have been notified about the slow download speeds and they are looking into it.

“We are aware of reports that some users are experiencing slower than usual download speeds from the PlayStation store. This has been reported to our network team for investigation. Please keep an eye on this thread for updates.”

Shuhei Yoshida, the president of Sony’s worldwide studios says “We’ve spent a long time preparing for this launch after some difficult and unexpected setbacks. To make absolutely certain that all players have the smoothest and most stable experience possible we are going to be duly cautious about how we release the game this time around.”

Sony says that it will be rolling out the online access and will work on steadily bringing more and more players online, while making sure that all the gaming systems are running smoothly.

The PlayStation Plus members can download the game and play it offline though.