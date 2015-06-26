Steve Wozniak predicts humans are destined to be the pets of robots

Speaking at the Freescale Technology Forum about the growth of artificial intelligence, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has claimed that one day robots will be in charge and will treat humans as their pets.

After previously warning about the dangers of AI, 'the woz' now believes that the robots we create will learn to protect and nurture us in much the same way that we look after dogs today.

"They're going to be smarter than us and if they're smarter than us then they'll realise they need us," he said. "We want to be the family pet and be taken care of all the time. I got this idea a few years ago and so I started feeding my dog fillet steak and chicken every night because ‘do unto others'."

Wozniak's acceptance seems to go against the general feeling that AI is something to be feared rather than promoted.

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk recently went so far as to say that we are “summoning the demon” with regards to robots and AI, voicing fears that Google boss Larry Page could accidentally create humanity-destroying machines.

And he's not along, as Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Professor Stephen Hawking have also confessed to having concerns about the rise of AI, prompting a widespread debate as to whether we should fear artificial intelligence.

