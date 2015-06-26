Tony Hawk 5 to feature massive multiplayer mode

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 will have a multiplayer mode which will support up to 20 players at a time, thus making a true virtual skate park which practically never closes.

This information was revealed on the PlayStation blog on Thursday, when Robomodo’s president, Josh Tsui, published a “behind the scenes” trailer of the game, as well as more information about the upcoming game.

“Online multiplayer is where Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 truly takes off, letting players drop in and out of ongoing online skate sessions with friends and challengers from around the world; it’s like a skatepark that never closes,” said Tsui.

“You can play with 20 people at once, which is insane,” he added.

Tsui also said players will be able to build their own imaginative skateparks to share with the community, but stressed that all of this will only be available for PS4 players. The PS3 version will have no online play.

The game’s skateboarding pros include Tony Hawk, Nyjah Huston, Chris Cole, Riley Hawk, Aaron “Jaws” Homoki, Lizzie Armanto, Leticia Bufoni, David Gonzalez, Andrew Reynolds, and Ishod Wair.

Of course, you can create your own skater too.

“The gameplay is in the signature style of classic Pro Skater games in a brand-new set of levels with the same focus on daring objectives, fine-tuned controls, and high-score tricks — including manuals and reverts — for stringing together those huge combos,” said Tsui.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 is being developed by my company Robomodo, along with Disruptive Games, with Activision as publishers. It will be available for PS4 on September 29th, 2015 for some £40. The PS3 version is expected to release by Holiday 2015.